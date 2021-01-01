2" Woven Ribbon White 100ft - Wondershop

Decorate your gifts and tree with this Woven Ribbon in White from Wondershop™ for an elegant finish. The beautiful white woven fabric of this ribbon is excellent for accenting ornaments of any color. Weave it on a tree decorated in sparkling silver and gold ornaments for a classy look. The white-gold color scheme of this ribbon draws attention to other winter decor without feeling too flashy. This ribbon's neutral color also makes it perfect for crafting bows to adorn presents. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.