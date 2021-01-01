Oven Mitts And Pot Holders 4PCS Set Heat Resistant Gloves To Protect Hands Soft Cotton Lining Oven Gloves For Safe BBQ Cook Baking Grilling

Every kitchen needs a pair of oven mitts. You probably use your oven mitts as much as other tools in your kitchen, so why not buy ones that look nice?When your guests begin to meow for food, you'll be ready to serve up something delicious with this oven mitt. Featuring a cat-cat design with a soft cotton interior, this cotton kitchen accessory is a must-have for hosts of any type!Each set includes one pair oven mitts and one pair pot holders.- Made of machine washable cotton terry, eco-friendly and durable.- Oven mitts are quilted, generously sized, and well padded.- Pot holders’ back also designed a gloves thumb position, which can safely help you to remove dishes from the stove or oven.- Sewn in hang loop allows for convenient within-reach hanging.- The oven mitt and pot holder protect you from hot extremes when cooking, baking, boiling, etc. The glove is very comfortable and lightweight.