Set Of 4 Oven Mitts And Pot Holders, 482 F Heat Resistant Hot Plate Moving Non-Slip Gloves For BBQ, Grill, Baking, Cooking, Oven, Microwave

It always needs great courage while moving hot ovenware or plates from microwave or oven for it will burns you. Now you can get the above problems solved with our heat resistant gloves and pot holders.With the excellent heat resistant performance up to 482 F, you can easily and safely move the hot plates, bowls, instant pots or ovenware, no more scald. Freely enjoy the endless fun of grill, BBQ, baking, cooking. Color: Gray