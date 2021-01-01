From bath bliss
Bath Bliss Oval Wire Shower Caddy - Holland -CHR, Grey
Keep your shower organized with the Bath Bliss shower caddy. Mounts easily over your shower head and with 2 suction cups this caddy stays stable keeping all of your items sturdy. Features 1 deep and 1 shallow basket for multiple storage options. Complete with 2 hanging hooks for towels and 4 built in hooks for razors and toothbrushes. The rust resistant iron construction design allows this item to last. Color: Chrome.