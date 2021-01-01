From bigwood boards
BigWood Boards Oval Walnut Cutting Board F, Natural
Advertisement
The BigWood Boards Personalized Oval Cutting Board is a solid Walnut wood cutting board in an oval shape. The beautiful carved monogram adds an element of personalization and makes this a special monogrammed wedding gift or monogrammed gift for another occasion. Our mid-size monogrammed board is 12 in. x 18 in. and an impressive 1 in. thickness making it built to last and the perfect size for presenting a course of a meal. Color: Natural.