From bigwood boards

BigWood Boards Oval Walnut Cutting Board F, Natural

$67.95
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The BigWood Boards Personalized Oval Cutting Board is a solid Walnut wood cutting board in an oval shape. The beautiful carved monogram adds an element of personalization and makes this a special monogrammed wedding gift or monogrammed gift for another occasion. Our mid-size monogrammed board is 12 in. x 18 in. and an impressive 1 in. thickness making it built to last and the perfect size for presenting a course of a meal. Color: Natural.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com