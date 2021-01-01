From rosdorf park
Oval Shape Mirror Vanity Table With Stool Set In Espresso
This luxurious yet classic vanity set brings charm to your living space. This vanity set collection features a mirror with attached moveable extensions and a three-drawer table for storage and accessory display. This hand-crafted piece inspired by the designs of the past, this stool and mirror feature elaborate wood carving details, traditional hardware, and a sophisticated style. This vanity set also comes with a matching stool that creates comfort while doing makeup or curling your hair.