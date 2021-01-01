2'x3' Oval Malibu Border Braided Area Rug Natural - Colonial Mills

All-natural wool Malibu Border rug is crafted into a simple oval, bordered rug that is sure to provide that natural textured element to any indoor space in your home. Reversible and crafted to last. Reversibility adds longevity with twice the wear and tear. The textured Look and Feel of woven fibers create appealing aesthetics and soft homespun textures that are not only durable but timeless. Handcrafted at our factory in Rhode Island, this item is made-to-order and handcrafted with a personal touch of American craftsmanship. Size: 2'x3'. Pattern: Solid.