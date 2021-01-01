Add some functional style to your space with the Mainstays Oval Espresso Seagrass Basket with Chalk Board and Cut Out Handles. It measures 15.94” L x 12.01” W x 6.61” H, making it the ideal size to display on a shelf or tabletop. With its rich espresso color, this basket complements any color scheme beautifully, while adding a charming touch to any room. This seagrass basket is great for eliminating any negative appearance of clutter in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, or even classroom. Use it to store and organize bathroom necessities, craft supplies, books and magazines, knickknacks, and more. It features cut out handles that allow for easy transport from room to room. This lovely oval basket also features a chalkboard piece on the front to allow for customized labeling. The Mainstays Oval Espresso Seagrass Basket with Chalk Board and Cut Out Handles would also make a wonderful gift basket to fill with goodies for a loved one. The possibilities are endless with this item.