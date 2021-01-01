From fleur de lis living
Oval Dutch Pot Rack
Advertisement
Features:Oval shapedMountain hardware includedProduct Type: HangingPrimary Material: MetalFinish: BlackHandcrafted: NoPot Hooks Included: YesNumber of Pot Hooks (Size: 11" H x 24" W x 13" D): 3Detachable Hook: YesNumber of Pot Hooks (Size: 14" H x 36" W x 20" D): 4Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Chains Included: YesNumber of Chains Included: 1Lighting: NoBulb Included: Number of Lights: Wattage per Bulb: Power Source: Shape: Corner Pot Rack: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseBulb Type: Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Light Direction: Spefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:11'' H x 24'' W x 13'' D option dimensions: 11'' H x 24'' W x 13'' D, 20 lbs14'' H x 36'' W x 20'' D option Dimensions: 14'' H x 36'' W x 20'' DOverall Product Weight: 20Weight Capacity: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesMinimum Distance from Ceiling to Base of Rack: Maximum Distance from Ceiling to Base of Rack: Adjustable Width: NoMinimum Pot Rack Width: Maximum Pot Rack Width: Chain: YesChain Length: 12Shelves: NoShelf Height - Top to Bottom: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Hooks: YesHook Height: Mounting Centers Distance: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Tools Needed for Assembly: Use a drill to mount into ceilingEstimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes Size: 11" H x 24" W x 13" D