Nostalgic Warehouse Oval Clear Crystal Solid Brass Single Dummy Knob with Meadows Rose - Polished Brass - 711488

Nostalgic Warehouse MEAOCC_SD_KH Vintage Oval Egg Clear Crystal Single Dummy Door Knob with Solid Brass Meadows Rose and Keyhole Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in AmericaCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2.75"Knob Width: 1.625"Material: Brass and CrystalProjection: 2-3/4" Polished Brass