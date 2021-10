Nostalgic Warehouse Oval Clear Crystal Solid Brass Dummy Knobset with Victorian Rose - Timeless Bronze - 708094

Nostalgic Warehouse VICOCC_DP_KH Oval Clear Crystal Solid Brass Dummy Door Knob Set with Victorian Rose and Keyhole Dummy Set Function: A dummy set has no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in AmericaCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2.75"Knob Width: 1.625"Material: Brass and CrystalProjection: 2-13/16" Timeless Bronze