This piece is all mirror. No frame, no decoration, no finishes. Just its simple, beautiful self. It is an oblong, asymmetrical rectangle. Alone or in multiples, the frameless arched mirror is a perfect accent piece for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. D-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box! Other frameless sizes and shapes are available.