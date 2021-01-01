From lark manor
Oval Aluminum Lpg Fire Pit
The Oval Aluminum Gas Fire Pit shows off an open-weave pattern and burnished antique bronze finish, compatible with traditional and contemporary outdoor décor. With a practical aluminum build and an adjustable full-flame output of 37,000 BTU, this versatile and compact fire pit pulls double duty as a patio table when covered with the included fire bowl lid. Arriving with clear fire glass droplets for a sparkling accent, just add a standard 20 lb propane tank behind the handy hinged door. A weather-resistant cover for the fire pit is included for your convenience.