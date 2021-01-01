The Outward Hound Floatiez Puffer Fish Dog Toy floats in water for endless summer fun. This toy floats, bobs and makes sill sounds your dog will love. Outward Hound's lovable toys, treat-puzzle games, adventure gear, and slow feeding bowls are thoughtfully designed and constructed to keep furry friends happy and healthy. Through unique product innovations and a whole lot of testing (and belly rubs), we're commited to creating high quality, durable, and engaging products for dogs everywhere. Splash up some fun with the Outward Hound Floatiez! These bright water toys feature tennis balls and noodles for added bounce and buoyancy! Made with water friendly material and designed with the cutest sea characters in mind, Floatiez are a great choice for water fun! Features: Floats Bobs Bright Silly Sounds Durable Easy to Clean Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Dogs Activity: Fetch, Noisemaking Color: Yellow Dimensions: 4.8 in H x 4.2 in L x 5.5 in W Materials: 28% Polyester, 6% Polyester Fiber, 66% PE Caution: Always Supervise Playtime. Outward Hound Floatiez Puffer Fish Water Dog Toy | PetSmart