From vintage outdoor and nature lover gifts
Vintage Outdoor and Nature Lover Gifts Outsider - Holiday Vacation Outdoor Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Outsider - Vintage Outdoor and Nature Lover Gifts Great design for those that like to wander, travel, and get lost outside. Nature is out there waiting to be discovered. Wear this on your next adventure. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only