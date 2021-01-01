From square enix usa
Outriders Day One Edition - PS5 Video Games
1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe Create your own outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet Intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets Countless hours of gameplay Day 1 Edition includes 'Hell's Rangers Content Pack', which includes The Hell's Rangers Male and Female Gear Sets, The Hell's Rangers Arsenal of 11 unique Guns, and The Hell's Rangers Truck Mods and Decals.