Outlet Surge Protector 15A 120V with Flat Rotating Plug 15ft Power cord 3 Prong Outlet Power Strip with 15 Feet Power Cable and 30 Degree Rotating.

BUILT-IN SMART PROTECTION: This surge protector provides 180 Joule Energy Rating which protects your basic electronic devices like computers, peripherals, household electronics and other devices from sudden surges and lightning strikes UL CERTIFIED: The Surge Protector is UL Certified. Safety Guaranteed. UL/CSA approved NEMA 5-15P DESIGNED AROUND DETAILS: Right-angle flat 30rotating main plug fits easily in tight spaces or behind furniture; 15 feet power cord (14 AWG) provides extra cord length and delivers safe & optimal AC power POWER SAVING: ON/OFF switch provides a quick way to turn off equipment when not in use; 15 amp power strip long cord with a circuit breaker that shuts off when excessive current is detected DURABLE DAMAGE RESISTANT CAsING: The Surge protector comes in a durable impact-resistant ABS case that protects circuits from fire, damage and rust SLENDER SPASAVING DESIGN: Great for all corners of offi entertainment and home. Don't take