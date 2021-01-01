From pergo
Pergo Outlast+ Lawrence Chestnut Laminate Flooring - 5 in. x 7 in. Take Home Sample, Medium
Advertisement
Pergo Outlast+ Lawrence Chestnuts soft golden brown base color is accented with rustic dark character marks. This vintage style chestnut has high shade variation for a natural, reclaimed appearance. The defined edges of the planks are textured with chatter marks that evoke a handcrafted feel. With Pergo's SurfaceDefense wear protection and exclusive SpillProtect waterproof technology, this floor can withstand plenty of household activity. Insanely durable, always beautiful. Color: Medium.