COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer, Full Coverage and Longwear, Golden Natural

COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer, Full Coverage and Longwear A Lightweight, Full-Coverage Concealer that Delivers a Flawless Finish That Lasts All Day. Instantly Conceals Imperfections Without Caking or Smudging Hide skin blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections with COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer. This full-coverage concealer feels lightweight on skin and blends seamlessly for a smooth, flawless finish that lasts all day—and all night! Available in a variety of shades, the 24-hour formula instantly conceals imperfections without caking or smudging. Plus, the concealer is completely crease and transfer proof. Pro-tip: Wear with your matching shade of COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Pressed Powder to set your flawless look, or pair with COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Foundation for a life-proof look. At COVERGIRL, we’re Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free by Cruelty Free International, so you know our products are never tested on animals.