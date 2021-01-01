From arlmont & co.

Outdoor Wooden Potting Bench, Garden Work Station Table

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Garden Potting Bench, your best choice for your gardening. It provides a spacious work area and large storage space, a top slatted shelf for small planters, a galvanized tabletop for your potting work, a pullout drawer for sharp garden tools, a roomy cabinet for hidden storage, handy side hooks for hanging tools, and a lower shelf for special needs. This all-in-one solution helps organize your gardening tools. Take it! Your daily garden potting work will become more convenient.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com