Outdoor Wicker Sette Cushion In Seacoral Turquoise - Jordan Manufacturing

For an eye-catching, ocean-inspired look, add the Outdoor Wicker Settee Cushion in Sea Coral Turquoise from Jordan Manufacturing to your open-air seating. This upholstered settee cushion comes in teal and features a white stipple-dot design in the shape of sea coral, and the button-tufting adds a touch of extra dimension. Fade-, UV- and water-resistant fabric helps protect this cushion from the elements, and the generous fiber fill provides a comfortable seat. Add it to your outdoor settee or bench and enjoy the comfy finishing touch it adds to your space. Pattern: Coral Branch.