From pillow perfect
Pillow Perfect Outdoor Wicker Loveseat Cushion - Topanga Stripe
Magnificent stripes create the look of a charming summer escape with this outdoor tufted loveseat cushion. Its pattern has fun stripes with varying widths in refreshing shades of blue, green, yellow and white. Made of fade-resistant polyester fabric, it's perfect for a patio or sunroom. Additional features of this outdoor tufted loveseat cushion include recycled polyester fiber fill and a sewn seam closure. Also suitable for indoor use. Pattern: Multi Burst.