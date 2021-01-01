DCS 30" Outdoor Warming Drawer

DCS 30-Inch Outdoor Warming Drawer - WD1-30-SSOD. WD1-30-SSOD. Outdoor Warming Drawers. Why sacrifice the style and convenience of the indoors while cooking in your outdoor kitchen? This DCS outdoor warming drawer is designed to keep cooked food at a safe, warm temperature, for an extended period of time. This allows you to keep food warm until you and your guests are ready to eat. Store up to 6 standard-size dinner plates in this 1. 6 cubic foot capacity warming drawer. The warming drawer has a temperature range from 170-230 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel shelf/tray is removable for easy cleaning. This outdoor warming drawer is UL approved for outdoor use and is thermostatically controlled.