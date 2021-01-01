LALUZ Outdoor Wall Lanterns 2 Pack, Porch Lights Exterior Light Fixtures Wall Mount, Matte Black Outside Sconce with Seeded Glass, Waterproof and Anti-Rust Wall Lamps for Doorway, Patio, Yard, Garage

☁☀ Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures Vintage 2 Pack ☁☀ [Novel-design Porch Lights] - Crafted from high quality metal in matte black finish, these outdoor wall lights feature a trapezoidal frame, X-shape seeded glass and top hook that elevates your current decor. Perfect combination of retro and stylish, these lanterns add a touch of classical flair to the exterior of your home. Exuding traditional appeal in your arrangement. ☁☀ [Size & Scenes for Reference] - The exterior light fixture’s overall height: 12.5"; side length: 5.5"; extended length from wall: 6", back plate: 4.5" x 6". With the ideal size, these outdoor wall sconces are suitable to decorate and illuminate your home’s outdoor space like porch, front door, entryway, doorway, hallway, patio, corrioor, courtyard, garden, garage, street, etc. ☁☀ [Anti-rust & Weather Resistant] - Unlike other cheap plastic or aluminum alloy material, these outdoor light fixtures are made of sturdy iron with rustproof finish. Through multiple weather tests, like rain, snow, fog or storm, they are all reliable waterproof, anti-rust and anti-corrosion porch lights. You can mount these wall lanterns in uncovered outdoor areas without worry. ☁☀ [Easy Installation & Bulb Requirement] - Hard wired. Includes all mounting hardware and user manual for quick and easy installation. These 1-light outdoor light fixtures are compatible with all E26 base bulbs like CFL, LED, halogen and incandescent(Max 60W, Bulb NOT Included). And it's fully dimmable when using dimmable switch and dimmable bulb. With considerate open bottom design, you can replace bulb and clean these lanterns easily. ☁☀ [ETL Listed & 2-year Warranty] - ETL listed for your safety. Please be careful to cut off the power before installation. LALUZ LIGHTING always tries to offer the most creative and charming Outdoor Lighting Fixtures. We provide satisfactory after-sale service and 2-year warranty. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us., Weight: 5.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: LALUZ