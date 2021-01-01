From west of the wind
West of the Wind Outdoor Wall Decor - Il Gondoliere Indoor/Outdoor Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Il Gondoliere Indoor/Outdoor Wrapped Canvas. Bring artistic texture to your patio, pool area or balcony with this 100 percent waterproof canvas. The all-weather design is guaranteed to resist fading, peeling and running for two years, and the mounting hardware withstands winds up to 60 mph for a lasting outdoor accent. See how it works.Includes canvas and mounting hardware40'' W x 30'' H x 1.5'' DAll-weather canvas / polyvinyl frame barsWaterproofImported