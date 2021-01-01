Outdoor TV Cover Waterproof and Weatherproof TV Screen Protector for 4850 inch TV Fits Most TV Mounts and Stands with Builtin Remote Pocket for.

PROTECT YOUR TV OUTSIDE - 55 inch TV cover can cover up your TV and protect it from tough weather, dust, UV damage and insects, which enable you enjoy TV outdoor worry-free 360 TOTALLY COVERED - with a dimension of 52'W x 32'H x 4.5'D, the TV dust cover fits most TVs up to 55. Unique design with bigger fastening closure sealing at the bottom fully, avoid seeper and dust, provide 100% coverage against water FITS MOST TV MOUNTS OR STANDS - featuring 3-way flaps, tv outdoor cover can fit most tvs with double wall mounts, single wall mount or stand EASY TO COVER AND UNCOVER - constructed with 3 flaps, you can cover the TV from top to bottom or front to back, make applying and removing the TV weather protector much easier. A built-in pocket on the back is prepared for remote control 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - all weatherproof TV covers come with 12 months warranty and 60 days 100% money-back guarantee; we stand behind our quality-made covers for TV so you c