From camorama usa inc.
Outdoor TV Cover Brown Universal Weatherproof Protector for 2224 Inch TV Fits Most Mounts amp Brackets
Advertisement
Make it LOOK GREAT even when the power is not on! Protect your Precious TV with a TV Cover! DIMENSIONS: 24"L x 4"W x 19"H HEAVY-DUTY, DURABLE MATERIAL: All-Year Protection! 500x300D High Density Polyester with a High Elasticity, Water Resistant PVC Coating Will Resist Any Weather Conditions EASY SET UP: 3 Way Flaps on rear easily fit almost every wall mount plus Waterproof Remote Control Pocket is a Registered trademark and best-seller of Outdoor Furniture Covers.