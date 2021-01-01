Hanover Outdoor Traditions 9-Piece Square Dining Set, Ocean Blue

Turn to the Traditions 9-Piece Dining Set for the best in outdoor dining by Hanover Outdoor. This set includes eight dining chairs and a large 60 in. square table. The elegant cast accents of the Traditions Collection add a level of sophistication and craftsmanship found in the lattice-cut tabletop and intricate scrollwork across the back of each chair. Eight foam seat cushions are included for each chair, offering additional comfort to your family and guests. Enjoy the peace-of-mind knowing the materials are treated to resist weather, rust and UV fading throughout the years, making this a quality dining set to have as the centerpiece of your backyard or patio. Product Dimension : 27.830H x 60.620L x 60.620W9-Piece Dining Set from Hanover's Traditions CollectionSet includes eight dining chairs, eight seat cushions and a square dining tableHeavy-duty aluminium frames with ornate lattice detailsTable features an oversize 60 x 60 in. cast-aluminum topAll-weather construction sealed with a protective bronze coatingFoam cushions dry quickly, resist stains and UV harmCast-accents scroll across the backs of each chairFrames naturally resist rust and corrosionCushion color: BlueMinor assembly required1-year limited warranty