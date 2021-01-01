Hanover Outdoor Traditions 9-Piece Dining Set with 42" x 84" Glass-Top Table, 6 Stationary Chairs and 2 Swivel Rockers

Take your meal outdoors with the Traditions 9-Piece Dining Set from Hanover Outdoor. This set includes six stationary dining chairs, two swivel rockers and a large 42 x 84 in. glass-top dining table. The oversized dining table offers ample room for food and beverages as well as a generous amount space for seating guests. The chairs and glass-top table are durably constructed with heavy-duty aluminum frames and elegant cast details. Thick foam cushions are also included for each seat, ensuring comfort throughout the meal. They are treated to resist water, stains, and UV fading while maintaining their original shape. Designed for many years of enjoyment, this 9-Piece Dining Set will provide a natural alternative to entertaining indoors and will accommodate your family and guests with the best dining under the sun.9-piece outdoor dining set from the Traditions Collection|Set includes six outdoor dining chairs, two swivel rockers, eight seat cushions, and one glass-top dining table|All-weather construction using outdoor-grade materials resistant to rust, water, and UV harm|Aluminum frames coated in a protective golden-bronze finish|Elegant cast-accents scroll across the backs of each chair|Extra large 83 x 41 in. tempered glass tabletop is durable and easy to clean|Swivel rockers feature a 360-degree spin and gentle rocking performance|Plush foam cushions wrapped in premium outdoor fabric|Cushions are quick drying, stain resistant, and maintain their original shape|Cushion color: Natural Oat|hanover| hanover outdoor| traddn9pcsw-2| traditions 9 piece dining set| 9-piece dining set| traditions dining set| outdoor dining set| outdoor entertaining| outdoor furniture| outdoor dining| traditions collection| hanover traditions collection| hanover dining| cast top table| 8 person dining| hanover-products.comPackage Contents: (6) dining chairs|(2) swivel rockers|(8) seat cushions|dining table|assembly hardware|assembly guide|manual|warrantyThis item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses