Outdoor System 8 250W Subwoofer w Crossover Connect 1x Speaker Pair Forza8

OUTDOOR OMNI SUBWOOFER: An all-weather omni-directional passive outdoor subwoofer that radiates 360 of sound COMPACT AND POWERFUL: A passive outdoor subwoofer rated for up to 250 watts of power to enhance outdoor audio systems ALL-WEATHER DURABILITY: Sturdy, all-weather antique bronze enclosure withstands harsh environments ENHANCES OUTDOOR AUDIO: Includes a durable 8 woofer and built-in crossover network for enhanced sound quality EASY TO INSTALL: Hides easily in yards and eco-sensitive desert landscapes and is easy to install with included instructions