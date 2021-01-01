Outdoor Swing and Bench Cushion Roma Stripe - Kensington Garden

Enhance the look and feel of your outdoor bench or swing with this Kensington Garden 44 in. Outdoor Cushion. Its plush and durable construction makes it ideal for adding comfort to porch swings or outdoor benches. It comes with string ties to keep cushion in place, and features a circle tack construction to prevent fill from shifting. Each cushion is generously filled for extra comfort and durability with a soft polyfiber made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and covered with a UV resistant, 100percent polyester outdoor fabric that resists fading. Overall cushion width: 44 inches Overall cushion depth: 17 inches Overall cushion thickness: 4 inches Pattern: Stripe.