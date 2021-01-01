Outdoor String Lights 35ft 100LED Dream Color Patio Lights with APP Waterproof Color Changing LED String Lights for Christmas Wedding Party

Best Quality Guranteed. Controlled By APP: APP to control LED String Lights, smarter than remote controller, More modes than traditional remote to switch. Dream Color Mood Lighting: Unique design by adding IC in LED lights, 120 rainbow chasing modes for your option, besides, a variety of colors, brightness and speed can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes. 35ft 100LED Flexible Mini Globe String Lights with UL Listed Adaptor, with low voltage and no overheat, very safe for children. Waterproof: Ideal ambient light for Indoor & Outdoor Activities, offering amazing visual experience. Widely Applications: Perfect for Bistro Pergola Deck yard Market Cafe Gazebo Porch Marquee Letters, Weddings, Garden, Tents, Gatherings, Bbq, City Rooftops, Umbrella, Dinner Parties, Birthday Parties