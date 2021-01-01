Outdoor Solid Wheat Sunbrella Swing/Bench Cushion - Kensington Garden

Make a style statement outdoors with this Kensington Garden Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion. Covered with durable, high-performance outdoor Sunbrella fabric, it resists stains, fading in sunlight and offers ultimate cleanability. Seat cushion fits most standard outdoor furniture. The cushion's circle tack construction creates secure compartments to prevent cushion fill from shifting, while string ties fasten your cushion securely to your outdoor furniture. Each cushion features an overstuffed construction for extra comfort and longevity, with a soft polyfiber fill made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles. Available in a variety of colors to enhance your outdoor decor. Sunbrella is a 100percent acrylic fabric that is water resistant, spill resistant, and fade resistant. Ideal for outdoor use, Sunbrella fabric is UV treated for high-quality fade resistance. Color: Wheat. Pattern: Solid.