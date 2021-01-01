Wasserstein Outdoor Solar Panel Internal Battery, Pack of 3 (DRPBLNKXTSOL3P)

Each has its own internal battery that is designed to specifically fit the Blink Outdoor and XT2/XT Cameras. And each comes with a unique 360° wall mount and a 13.1 ft. long micro USB cable so you can position the panel in the best direction for maximum sunlight exposure. It's easy to install. Simply mount each panel outside your house and connect the weatherproof micro USB cable to your camera. Please note these 3 solar panels only work with the Blink Outdoor, XT, and XT2 cameras. They are not compatible with the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera..Versatile mounting, unique 360° wall mount to easily position solar panel and ensure it is placed directly in maximum sunlight exposure.Pack of 3.Long micro USB cable between panel and camera adds installation flexibility.8" x 19.5" x 2.2".If using with XT/XT2, AA batteries must be removed.Black.Designed specifically for Blink Outdoor, XT1 and XT2 cameras; not compatible with Blink Indoor Home Security Camera (cameras sold separately).3-month warranty. Safety Data Sheet .Not compatible with Blink Indoor Home Security Camera (cameras sold separately).Easy to install, mount panel outside and connect the micro USB cable to compatible camera.Includes 3 solar panels with internal battery, three 13.1 ft. weatherproof micro USB cables, three 360° mounting brackets, 9 screws and wall anchors, and user manual.End the inconvenience of replacing or recharging batteries on your Blink Outdoor or XT2/XT Cameras by harnessing the power of the sun with this 3 Pack of Black Solar Panels from Wasserstein.