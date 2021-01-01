Outdoor Security Camera Wireless WiFi FHD 1080P 180° Angle Home Bullet Surveillance Cameras Camera for Home Security with IP66 Waterproof Night.

FHD 1080P And Night Version2020 New Version. Built in latest chip and three IR Led lights, High resolution with full 1080P and 2MP, viewing distance can be up to 10 meters long, giving you clearest videos and pictures during day and night, sunny or rainy day. 180 Wide Angle and Two Way Audio Function wireless camera has a 180 Wide Angle, provides a much broader view, capture more details in every direction. This wireless camera surveillance comes with the built-in microphone and speaker, offers you real-time communication, you can hear and speak to your family, talk to the postman or scare away any suspicious people. Waterproof IP66 For OutdoorMeet the standards of the waterproof IP66, the bullet camera is strong enough to withstand rough weather and vandal resistant, even in the storm and snowy weather. This waterproof security camera is used for both indoor and outdoor. Wifi Connection And Motion DetectionDownload Camhipro or Cam