From wrought studio
Outdoor Seat Cushion
A dynamic look and wonderful comfort make Outdoor Floor Cushion a huge hit. Add an eye-catching angle to patio furnishings while enjoying the extra protection against sun rays and moisture that this outdoor fabric provides. Pure recycled polyfill ensures a comfortable sitting experience. Easily remove its cover through a zippered enclosure for spot cleaning. This bold geometric print outdoor seat cushion is decorative enough to be a perfect addition to an indoor casual space as well.