This rain cover will protect your outdoor sofa set in rainy and sunny days. Prevent the rain and sun from destroying your beautiful rattan and help maintain its condition for years. This is rain cover, not humidity protector, to prevent mold you need to ensure the cushions are dry before using rain cover. For humid states (like Florida) we highly recommend to keep cushions within dry places. Cover might not prevent mold in humid states. Moda Furnishings Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table Set Rain Protection Cover Patio Furniture Cover- 124.11-in x 90.62-in x 37.43-in Polyester