Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Steel Heater and Control Knob for Outdoor,40000 BTU,Black

Description Take the difficulty out of starting a flame outdoors and make enjoying your fire pit easy and effortless with this propane-fueled fire pit, allowing you to instantly start a toasty fire with the twist of a ring handle. This fire pit will perfectly accent and blend in with any outdoor setup from its simple classic design. The upper frame consists of thin paneling and comes with a fitted removable lid to protect the interior from the elements, while the seamless side door on the body of the fire pit gives you easy access to the propane tank with a heat output of 40,000 BTU that can be easily adjusted to the flame level of your liking. Without the pesky ash or smoke produced by wood fire pits, enjoy the ambient environment of warmth and a gentle light to your patio with this gas powered fire pit. Each purchase comes with fire beads that mimic classic natural lava rock. [Outdoor Must-have] Enjoy spending time outdoors all year long with this propane powered fire pit, featuring a powder coated frame that pairs tastefully . Engineered with an automatic ignition to easily start and adjust flame level, starting an outdoor fire has never been easier. With a heat level of up to 40,000 BTU, this pit provides plenty of warmth to keep you cozy and comfortable even in freezing weather. [Strengthened Build] Designed with quality in mind, this fire pit features a commercial grade steel frame with a heat resistance coating formulated to help the surfaces withstand rapid temperature changes and prevent rusting, damage from humidity and other untimely wear. The stainless steel heater and control panel is built to withstand regular usage while the stacked fire beads help increase the natural flickering effect of your fire. [Maximized Safety] Compared to traditional wood-burning, this propane fueled fire pit eliminates the risk of sparks and excessive smoke produced from natural burning. Enjoy the engineered control knob allowing you turn on/off, adjust, and control the flame level quickly for user safety whenever you have kids or pets around. Features an upper mesh screen to avoid potential sparks from first time usage, the screen is not needed for the future use. [Environment Friendly] Enjoy a clean, smoke-free outdoor fire experience thanks to the green propane fuel. Designed to accommodate a 20 pounds gas tank, user can enjoy instant fire with the twist of a knob, gas tank not included with purchase. This product can also be converted into a simple coffee table with the detachable lid to meet your varying outdoor needs. Weights & Dimensions Overall: 29.9''x29.9''x24.8'' Overall Product Weight: 77 lb. Specifications Product Type: Fire pit Exterior Material: Steel Exterior Material Details: Steel with High-Temperature Paint Finish Finish: Black Fuel Type: Propane Pieces Included: 1 Heat Resistant Coating: Yes Ignition Type: Knob BTU Output: 40000 BTUs Safe for Use on Wooden Deck: Can be placed directly on wooden deck Filler Accommodated: Lava rocks Weather Resistant: Yes Fire Pit Lid Included: Yes Spark Screen Material: Steel Product Care: Wipe clean with damp cloth and allow to air-dry. Location: Outdoor Use Only Product Shape: Square Assembly Needed: Yes Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use Country of Origin: China