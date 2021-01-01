Cottage Farms Direct Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Nikko Blue Hydrangea - Set of Two

Nikko Blue Hydrangea - Set of Two. Nikko Blue dazzles in the landscape with 6'' pom-pom blooms made up of vibrant blue petals. Eye-catching from any distance and particularly striking up close, its bold blossoms contrast beautifully with its deep green, leathery foliage. Nikko Blue flowers all summer long, making it ideal for landscape borders, foundation plantings and large containers. A lovely choice for any garden, it delivers a nearly endless supply of cut flowers for weddings, events or simply enjoying in everyday arrangements.Includes two actively growing plants in 2.5'' potsPlant hardiness zones 6-9Growing guide includedHeight at maturity: 4 to 6 feetSpread at maturity: 4 to 6 feetPart shade to part sunPerennialBlooms summerAll items are shipped directly to you when it is the best time to plant in your area! Please see zone map for estimated shipping schedule.Guaranteed to grow! One year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the USA Shipping note: Ships to you when it's time to plant in your area! Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. This item will ship within 6 days of zone release. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.