From perfect plants
Perfect Plants Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live Nellie Stevens Holly Shrub Plant
Advertisement
Live Nellie Stevens Holly Shrub Plant. Give your yard an extra-special addition with this holly shrub that delights in the spring with dainty white blooms that transform into eye-catching clusters of red berries once the weather cools.Warranty included (contact customer service for details)Grows to 15' to 25' HSpread: 5' to 10'PerennialFull sun, partial shadeHardiness zones: 6-9Hardy evergreenLow maintenanceGrown in the USAShipping note: This item will ship by October 15th. Does not ship to CA, HI or AZ.