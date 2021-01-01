From thorsen's greenhouse

Thorsen's Greenhouse Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants green - Live Green Maranta Plant with Biodegradable Pot

Description

Live Green Maranta Plant with Biodegradable Pot. Brighten up your home with this vibrant live plant that comes in a biodegradable pot. The natural hue of the pot makes it a great accent for your decor. Grows to 9'' HMedium to low lightLimited warranty (contact customer service for details)Shipping note: This item will ship by November 5th. Does not ship to AK, HI, VI, PR or Guam.

