Roberta's Gardens Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants white - Live Key Lime Citrus Tree

Live Key Lime Citrus Tree. A key lime that anyone in the country can grow! Outside in the summer your plant will bloom delightfully fragrant flowers and then as you bring indoors in the winter, it will produce juicy, tasty key limes. Key limes are well know to be the most flavorful of all limes, having a sweetness and tartness that make it an unbeatable companion for cocktails, guacamole, desserts, and so much more. Grows to taller than 36''Annual (unless in hardiness zones)Bloom time: flowers in Summer; fruit in winter - 2nd seasonFull sunHardiness zones: 10 - 11WarrantyGrown in the USAShipping note: This item ships by October 20th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.