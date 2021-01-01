From national tree company
National Tree Company Outdoor Pre-lit Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland with White Incandescent Lights in Green | TF-9ALO-1
The Tiffany Fir is a thick, full garland with tightly grouped branches. It is pre-strung with 50 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. This indoor/outdoor garland can be displayed over doors, windows, fireplace mantels, fence, or stairway railings. Flame resistant materials. 200 tips. National Tree Company Outdoor Pre-lit Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland with White Incandescent Lights in Green | TF-9ALO-1