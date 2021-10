This Decor Therapy Outdoor Patio Taupe Tufted Seat Cushion feels like a little bit of luxury brought to your own backyard. The plush cushion is tufted with buttons for a soft, inviting look and crafted with a water and UV friendly fabric to last through the seasons. The comfy cushion invites your guests to stay a while and offers a personal style to your outdoor space. Measures: 19 in. x 18 in. x 4.5 in.