Outdoor Patio Speaker 8' Pro Stereo Pair White AP840

BASS: This versatile, all-weather speaker contains a built-in sound port for better bass. The frequency range of 30Hz-22kHz allows great, deep bass. These patio speakers have an impedance of 8 ohms. MODERN: The AP840s powder-coated rust-resistant grille provides a sleek, modern appearance while allowing this indoor/outdoor speaker to handle both indoors and outdoors. OUTDOOR: Due to its weather-resistant design, the Outdoor Patio Speaker Pair has the ability to handle temperature fluctuations from 20F to 200F during changing seasons. MOUNT: The included flexible mounting brackets allow you to mount this speaker either vertically or horizontally. Install speaker under a covered home patio area for the best results. DESIGN: The AP840 features gold-plated spring compression binding posts for optimal connectivity. With the ability to kick out 200 watts, this speaker delivers powerful surround sound toyour deck or porch.