Outdoor Patio Loveseat Sofa Cover Heavy Duty Waterproof Veranda Bench Cover with Seam Taped Fade Resistant Patio Furniture Cover Helpful Air Vent.

No Water Leaking: Designed to be completely waterproof, double-stitching sewn seams with special sealing tapes keep your sofa always dry even in heavy rain, no worries about water leaking. Quality Material: Made of heavy duty fade resistant fabric with vinyl coating, resists UV, tearing and cold cracking, protects your patio furniture from sun, rain, snow, hail, wind, dust, dirt and etc. Wind Resistant: Closure straps hold the cover securely in place during windy days. Built-in mesh air vent provides necessary air circulation around the cover. Cover size: 60'L x 36'W x 20/30'H. Fits loveseat sofa up to 59'L x 35'W x 20/30'H. Make sure to measure your furniture first to determine the proper cover size. Easy to Clean: Simply hose it down with water and the dirt comes right off. Use mild detergent if necessary. Dry up the cover in the sun for next use or storage.