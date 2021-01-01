Outdoor Patio Heater, 49000 BTU Patio Propane Heater, 86.6 Inches Outdoor Heaters For Patio With Wheels, Anti-Tilt Switch And Auto Shut Off Device

Our propane patio heater provides you with a steady and comfortable warmth of 46000 BTU,heat up to a 10-foot radius.Ideal for commercial cafes and restaurants or residential patios.To avoid strong wind or accidental collision, the propane tank heater has a safety auto shut off that will automatically shut down the heater if the unit is tilted or tipped.Our patio heaters have pulse ignition devices to easily ignite it without any complicated operations.The variable-heat control knob can be set to low heat or high heat,great for Patio, restaurants,outdoor gatherings.Crafted from a high-grade steel.Smooth-rolling wheels make it easy to move wherever you need it.Easy to install, you can assemble in 30 minutes.