From donglin

Outdoor Patio Garden Funiture Augusta 5-Piece Dining Set W/4 Cushioned Chairs, 1 Square Dining Table -Red

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The 5-Piece Dining Set beautifully transforms any backyard into an elegant outdoor dining area with deep comfort feel,this patio set includes four cushioned dining chairs, four sets of back and seat cushions, and a 38-inch square dining table,the frames are made out of heavy-duty steel and finished with a brown powder coating,the table top contains a thick, tempered-glass for maximum strength outdoors.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com