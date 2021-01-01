Hanover Outdoor Monaco Chaise Lounge Chair

Whether youre reading a book on your deck or drying off by the pool, the Monaco Chaise Lounge Chair is the perfect addition to your outdoor lounge space. Both robust and reliable, this lounge chair is constructed with durable sling fabric over rustproof aluminum frames. Designed using neutral cedar and bronze color tones, this chaise enhances most environments and coordinates well with other decor. A three-way adjustable backrest allows you to alter the angle to your most relaxed position. The all-weather sling fabric is both UV and water-resistant, proven to maintain its vibrancy and strength under any weather condition.Package Content:chaiseuse and care manualwarranty