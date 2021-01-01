Aqua Shield Outdoor Mats - Evergreen Boxwood Mat

Evergreen Boxwood Mat. The durable, molded design of this USA-made mat has been created to provide a fashion-forward place for guests to wipe their feet before entering the home. It features a protective border that helps keep water and dirt from escaping its hold, while its rubber backing has been certified slip-resistant by the National Floor Safety Institute.0.25'' thickMachine-madeUnique ridged construction effectively removes and traps dirt and moistureMolded design will not crush or break down over time or useAnti-staticMold-, mildew- and rot-resistantCertified slip-resistant by the National Floor Safety InstituteRecycled polyester / rubber backingRinse clean; dry flatMade in the USA